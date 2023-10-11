Domestic violence call leads to arrest of suspect who barricaded himself in Columbia-area apartment

Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrest 29-year-old on domestic violence, weapon charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 29-year-old man has been arrested after barricading himself in an apartment as deputies respond to a domestic violence call near Columbia.

Richland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence with a weapon call shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, at an apartment complex on Lake Avenue. Arriving at the scene, deputies overheard an argument in the apartment and observed a firearm inside an open vehicle and fresh blood on the ground in front of the door to the apartment.

Deputies gave voice commands for those persons inside the apartment to open the door and were met with silence. Because the person who placed the 911 call said there was a firearm pointed at their head, deputies decided there was exigent circumstances for making forced entrance to the apartment.

The victim was located and removed from the apartment after telling deputies the suspect was in an upstairs room of the apartment. Deputies called out for the suspect to come downstairs multiple times before calling for more units for the barricaded suspect and SRT was deployed.