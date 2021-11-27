Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

The GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit Kevin Strickland had raised nearly $1.4 million as of midday Saturday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than $1 million has been raised for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

The GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit Kevin Strickland had raised nearly $1.4 million as of midday Saturday. The Midwest Innocence Project set up the online fundraiser as they fought for his release, noting that he wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri and needed help paying for basic living expenses.