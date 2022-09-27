x
Crime

Former inmate does donuts on Department of Corrections' lawn before crashing into entrance way

"If convicted, we will welcome him again," a tweet from the Department of Corrections said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former inmate took a little joy ride Monday night on the lawn of the at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.  

According to officials, Ryan Turner was arrested after doing donuts on the lawn and driving into the front steps of the Department of Corrections' main building in Columbia. 

Credit: WLTX
Former inmate Ryan Turner was arrested last night after doing donuts on our yard & driving into the front steps of our HQ building.

Corrections officials said Turner has been in prison three times. 

Turner is charged with hit and run with property damage and reckless driving. 

"If convicted, we will welcome him again," a tweet from the Department of Corrections said.

 

