CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were shot and killed and another was injured after a shooting in at a south Charlotte residence Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Lytham Drive around 5:16 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon service call. Officers arrived to the scene and found three people with apparent gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead by medical staff. Their names will be released once the families have been notified.

Police said they have a suspect in custody and are not actively looking for any additional suspects.

Officers believe this is not a random incident. Police said a gathering occurred at the home and an altercation happened that lead to the shooting.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and are canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

