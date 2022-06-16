x
Crime

Double murder in Orangeburg County, suspect in custody

Two people are dead, a person is in custody and a one-year-old child has been reunited with family following a double murder in Orangeburg County.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two people are dead, one person is in custody and a one-year-old child has been reunited with family following a double murder in Orangeburg County.

According to Orangeburg County deputies, they were called to Wesgar Avenue in Eutawville, where they discovered two people dead in a home.  

The Orangeburg County coroner has identified the victims as 66-year-old Jean Ann Brown of Cross, SC, and 62-year-old Raymond Brown of Eutawville. 

As the scene was investigated, a car belonging to one of the victim's cars was found in North Charleston. 

That led investigators to find the suspect. 

A 1-year-old child believed to have been taken from the home has been reconnected with family after being located safely in Dorchester County.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that he expects more charges to be filed. 

“We’re not finished with this yet,” he said.

