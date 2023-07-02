Teen suspected of shooting mother, killing man in Atlanta's Princeton Lakes neighborhood: APD

When officers arrived, they found two people shot. Collice L. Walton, 25, was killed at the scene, according to the APD.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and a woman injured in Atlanta's Princeton Lakes neighborhood Monday afternoon. The suspect police said is the teenage son of the female victim.

The Atlanta Police Department said the two were shot around 4:30 p.m. at the 3200 block of Saville St. SW, which is near Camp Creek and Grace medical centers. The area is not far from I-285 and Camp Creek Parkway and about 15 minutes away from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman shot. She was taken to Grady Hospital "alert, conscious and breathing" to be treated for her injuries, APD said. Officers found a second victim, Collice L. Walton. The 25-year-old was shot in his chest and died at the scene, according to APD. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Collice L. Walton.

"Preliminary investigation -- it seems there was an escalated dispute between two groups," APD homicide commander Lt. Dearlove said on Monday. "We're trying to identify the suspects involved in both groups to see what exactly led to the shooting incident."

APD originally said they believed a group of juveniles was involved in some sort of altercation before the shooting took place. Officers have since told 11Alive, they believe the female victim's 15-year-old son is a suspect.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots in quick succession. They said they looked outside and people were scattering.

"I hope justice is served, I hope they get whoever did that because whoever did that is dangerous. Doing that in broad daylight," one witness said. "That’s somebody’s kid that got their life taken today, it’s messed up."

11Alive's Jon Shirek was at the scene as police continued to investigate Monday night. An armored vehicle was spotted and a loud boom was heard in the area.

"We ask if the public or if anyone else can assist us, please notify Atlanta CrimeStoppers at (404) 577-TIPS," Lt. Dearlove added.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.