Mother of 3 arrested, accused of shooting teen in the face while driving on I-20, police say

Douglasville Police said the suspect had her own three children in the backseat when she opened fire.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A mother of three is under arrest, accused of shooting a car full of teens, seriously injuring a 17-year-old girl in a road rage incident Sunday afternoon. Douglasville Police Major JR Davidson said the shooting took place on I-20. It's the latest instance of road rage turning violent.

Davidson said a 17-year-old girl was shot in the face by a woman following a group of teens in a car. The other teens in the car told police the shooter had followed them for 15 miles eastbound on I-20 before opening fire. Police got the call around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday.

“We do know the suspect followed them, continued to stay close to their car all the way into Douglasville,” Davidson said.

One of the teens snapped a photo of the suspect during the incident. Police posted the photo online and late Sunday night, 30-year-old Brittney Griffith turned herself in.

Police revealed Monday that Griffith wasn’t alone in her car during the shooting.

“The suspect’s children were in the back seat their ages are between 4 and 9,” Davidson said.

Griffith now faces 8 charges, including aggravated assault and child endangerment. She was denied bond Monday in magistrate court, where she claimed she threw the weapon used in the shooting in the Chattahoochee River.

The victim was last listed in stable condition.