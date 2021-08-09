POCATELLO, Idaho — Editor's Note: Some details from the police investigation into a Pocatello funeral home may be upsetting to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.
Officials from the Pocatello Police Department released disturbing new details from its investigation into a Pocatello funeral home on Tuesday night after an investigation into the business started last week.
On Friday, a mass casualty refrigeration trailer was reportedly being sent to Pocatello from Ada County in response to an investigation of a funeral home in the town.
According to a press release from police, the bodies of five deceased individuals who were found in Downard Funeral Home and Crematory in Pocatello have been identified and funeral home staff and police are working to contact their next of kin.
The identities of another seven deceased individuals are still being investigated, police said, but detectives believe they were scheduled for cremation.
Investigators also found the remains of about 50 dead fetuses at the funeral home, according to Pocatello police. The remains are now in the custody of the Ada County Coroner, who be getting an exact count of how many fetuses were found.
It is unclear how or why so many fetuses were at Downard Funeral Home and Crematory.
The investigation into the funeral home was prompted after a state health inspector contacted Pocatello police about the business. On Thursday, a dead body was found there.
"Once you are on the website, scroll down and click on "Information or Documentation Only Report" then complete the required form," Pocatello police explained. "You'll receive an automated email confirming receipt of your report. When completing the online report, please provide the decedent's name, date of birth, and date of passing (if possible), along with any other information you feel may be helpful to the investigation. Also, communicate with other family members and try to establish one person as the point of contact. This will help reduce duplicate reporting of information."
Staff at the Pocatello Police Department also complied a list of mental health counseling services for anyone who needs help regarding this case:
- A New Way Counseling: 208-233-4634
- Adult Mental Health: 208-234-7900
- ALLIES Family Solutions: 208-234-2094
- Candlewood Family Counseling: 208-478-8340
- Center Counseling: 208-237-1711
- Center for New Directions: 208-282-2454
- City Creek Counseling: 208-339-0909
- Cognitive Restructuring: 208-242-3044
- Community Mental Health: 208-478-2172
- Consumerworks, Inc.: 208-234-9361
- Fort Hall Counseling: 208-237-5631
- Franciscan Counseling Center: 208-233-9383
- Gateway Counseling: 208-242-3771
- High Country Behavioral Health: 208-478-9081
- Hope Light Counseling: 208-241-7496
- Hope Tree Family Services: 208-234-4673
- ISU Counseling Department: 208-240-1690
- Mental Health Specialists: 208-238-9000
- Mental Wellness Center: 208-478-9081
- Physicians Mental Health: 208-232-0021
- Portneuf Valley Family Center - 208-233-7832
- Psychological Assessment Specialists: 208-233-0150
- Sanctuary Counseling: 208-417-0623
- Stepping Stones Counseling: 208-705-0771
- Treasure Valley Psychiatry & Mental Health: 208-252-5621
- Tueller Counseling: 208-524-7400
- Willow Sage Services: 208-233-1276
