$3K reward offered after drive-by shooting leaves 34-year-old Sumter man dead

Anthony Rashod Major shot outside of his home in south Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — A 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside of his home in the southside of Sumter and now a reward is being offered for anyone with information about the incident.

Sumter County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Patricia Drive around 10:43 p.m. Sunday. Arriving at the scene, they found Anthony Rashod Major outside of his home suffering from injuries due to suspects firing numerous rounds of ammunition from a vehicle.

Major was treated by EMS but was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sumter County Coroner.

A reward of up to $3,000.00 has been offered to those who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder.