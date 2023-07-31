x
Crime

$3K reward offered after drive-by shooting leaves 34-year-old Sumter man dead

Anthony Rashod Major shot outside of his home in south Sumter
Credit: Kayland Hagwood
Sumter Sheriff's Deputy Vehicle

SUMTER, S.C. — A 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside of his home in the southside of Sumter and now a reward is being offered for anyone with information about the incident.

Sumter County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Patricia Drive around 10:43 p.m. Sunday. Arriving at the scene, they found Anthony Rashod Major outside of his home suffering from injuries due to suspects firing numerous rounds of ammunition from a vehicle.

Major was treated by EMS but was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sumter County Coroner.

A reward of up to $3,000.00 has been offered to those who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder. 

If you have information about the incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or www.p3tips.com

