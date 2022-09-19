Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County

Incident occurred Sunday evening in Wedgefield community in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night.

According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.

Upon arrival law enforcement and medical teams found an adult male at the residence dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A representative for SCSO said deputies have responded to an alarming increase in drive-by shootings in the last 30 days and are working diligently to identify and locate suspects involved. In several of these incidents, stray bullets have impacted neighboring residences and vehicles.

Sunday evening's incident is currently under investigation and details are limited at this time.