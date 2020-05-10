'Drive-thru' drug operation busted in Orangeburg County

Investigators watched as people drove onto the property, exited their vehicles and approached an open window, where transactions took place.

VANCE, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies say they have closed down a home being used as a “drive through” for illegal narcotics.

Deputies said complaints from surrounding residents prompted an investigation that began with a surveillance operation on Pineland Street in Vance several weeks ago.

Investigators watched as people drove onto the property, exited their vehicles and approached an open window on a manufactured home, where it appeared a transaction was being made.

Narcotics investigators confirmed this when an undercover agent purchased a quantity of marijuana after approaching the window.

Upon executing a warrant, deputies say they seized approximately $1,800 worth of marijuana packaged in 72 plastic bags, a quantity of cash, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm pistol.

22-year-old Jordan Walters, of Holly Hill, and 48-year-old Ronell Witherspoon, of Charleston, have each been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Two people on the property who admitted they had made a purchase at the drive through were released after being given tickets for simple possession of marijuana, officials say.