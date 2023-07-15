Driver charged with DUI in deadly Orangeburg County crash on I-26

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One driver died, and another was charged with driving under the influence following an interstate crash in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.
Lance Corporal Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on westbound I-26 near Exit 154 to U.S. 301 - roughly eight miles north of Bowman.
Glover said a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe with a passenger and a driver was disabled in a westbound lane when a 2019 Kia Stinger left the road and struck it. The driver of the Tahoe died at the scene, and the passenger was taken to a Prisma Health hospital.
The driver of the Kia, 37-year-old Derek Dolley, was not injured. An investigation led to charges of felony DUI involving death and felony DUI with great bodily injury. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.