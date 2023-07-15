Driver charged with DUI in deadly Orangeburg County crash on I-26

Authorities said Derek Dolley of Summerville left the road and hit a disabled SUV, killing the driver and injuring the passenger.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One driver died, and another was charged with driving under the influence following an interstate crash in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

Lance Corporal Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on westbound I-26 near Exit 154 to U.S. 301 - roughly eight miles north of Bowman.

Glover said a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe with a passenger and a driver was disabled in a westbound lane when a 2019 Kia Stinger left the road and struck it. The driver of the Tahoe died at the scene, and the passenger was taken to a Prisma Health hospital.