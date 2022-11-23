Driver crashes through fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, causing temporary shutdown

The suspect has been apprehended by the Cleveland Division of Police.

CLEVELAND — On the busiest travel day of the year, operations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) were halted temporarily after a car crashed through a fence on airport property Wednesday evening.

According to a statement on Hopkins' social media platforms, at approximately 9 p.m., a person drove through an airfield gate. "To maintain the highest level of safety and security, operations were temporarily on hold," CLE added.

According to Hopkins Airport's status page, at least seven flights bound for Cleveland were diverted in-air to other destinations. As of 10 p.m., the airport says it is in the process of resuming normal operations.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Statement regarding an incident at CLE: pic.twitter.com/bDlSbEj05T — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) (@goingplacesCLE) November 24, 2022