ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is looking for a driver wanted in connection to a hit and run that involved a child.

The vehicle and driver were involved in a hit and run of a child, after striking the child the vehicle fled the scene, according to DPS.

This incident happened on Green Street in the city limits. The condition of the child was not provided by police.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Danny Brightwell at 803-533-4106 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers will remain anonymous.

Orangeburg DPS