Driver stabbed, killed on school bus with students aboard

Police say a school bus driver was stabbed after he had picked up students from a Washington state elementary school and died of his injuries.

PASCO, Wash — Police say a school bus driver was stabbed after he had picked up students from a Washington state elementary school and died of his injuries.

Police in the city of Pasco say students from Longfellow Elementary were on the bus Friday when a man got on the bus and attacked the driver.

The children were taken back into the school building and the suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived.