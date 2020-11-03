LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help to identify a driver who they say struck a building and drove away.

Police say the hit and run collision took place at a business on West Main Street. Investigators say the driver of the truck struck the building and then drove away.

Lexington Police Department

If you recognize the driver, the truck or have any information about the incident, police ask you to contact Officer Justin Black at (803) 359-6260 or information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

