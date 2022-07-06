Deputies: Driver takes off while handcuffed after police find guns, fentanyl, pills

Sumter deputies captured the man a short time later in a swampy area.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Deputies arrested a man after they say they found guns and pills in his car following a traffic stop.

According to the officers Sumter deputies saw a car speeding towards Sumter on Highway 378.

Deputies stopped the car and say they found in plain view weapons, ammunition and drug related paraphernalia. As deputies went to question the suspect they say he took off into a wooded, swampy area while still wearing handcuffs.

Officials say a short search found the suspect, identified Betancourt Vasquez.

When deputies searched the vehicle they say they found 400 grams of suspected meth, over 900 grams of suspected fentanyl, a bag of various pills and a firearm all with an estimated value of over $220,000.