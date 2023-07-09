Search warrants lead to 2 arrests, discovery of cocaine, marijuana and weapons in Sumter County

In all, deputies seized 51.1 grams of cocaine, 28.3 grams of marijuana, and 11.1 grams of crack cocaine, along with eight guns and $11,260.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A drug investigation and surveillance led deputies to two arrests on Wednesday after they executed search warrants at two Sumter County homes.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Keith Bernard Tomlin and Williams Coneil Abrams were arrested on multiple drug and trafficking charges after deputies searched homes on McCray's Mill Road and Georgianna Drive.

In all, deputies seized 51.1 grams of cocaine, 28.3 grams of marijuana, and 11.1 grams of crack cocaine, along with eight guns and $11,260.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Tomlin on the day of the searches, and Abrams turned himself in on Friday.

A statement from the sheriff's office said the two face charges of trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.