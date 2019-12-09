ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two Orangeburg men have been arrested on drug-related charges after a long-term investigation.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the two men had a regular illegal narcotics business that lead investigators to a hotel room in Santee.

Alonzo Mays, Jr., 27, and Andre Gulley, 26, are each charged with possession of marijuana.

Mays is further charged with trafficking methamphetamine and Gulley faces one count each of possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office narcotics officers executed a search warrant on a room at the Knight’s Inn on Britain Street in Santee.

Inside the room were several digital scales, a grinder and other drug paraphernalia along with three handguns and ammunition, including a .45 caliber revolver that can also fire a .410 gauge shotgun slug.

In addition to marijuana, two unbroken crack cocaine “cookies” were found along with quantities of Molly, heroin/ice and methamphetamine.

A number of cannabis packets designed to appear similar to legitimate candy packages were also seized.

The total 'street' value for the seized drugs is estimated to be around $15,000.

During Thursday’s court hearing, bond was set on Gulley at $32,000 cash or surety and $17,000 cash or surety on Mays.