SUMTER, S.C. — Cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana were among the drugs seized by deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office in a search of a Sumter home. Law enforcement searched the home on Meadow Circle, Wednesday, Nov. 13, after they say they received numerous complaints.

Once there, they say they found drugs with a street value of more than $35,000, as well as more than $3,500 in cash and four firearms.

Following the search, deputies arrested 24-year old Dervin Devin Lancaster. He is facing a number of drug, trafficking and weapons charges.