Over $100,000 in cash, drugs seized, 3 men arrested in Sumter investigation

Sumter County Sheriff's Office working long term drug trafficking operation find cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reportedly seized more than $100,000 in cash and various drugs while apprehending three subjects during a long-term investigation of a drug trafficking operation on March 30.

Law enforcement had obtained search warrants for multiple storage units at a public storage facility in the 1200 block of Camden Highway. During the execution of the search, Tyrell Billups, 30, of Alice Drive in Sumter; Isharaah Burgess, 25, of White Street in Sumter; and Deandre Funchess-McClam, 20, of South Sumter Street in Sumter, were arrested.

According to SCSO:

Funchess-McClam was apprehended at the scene after cocaine was found on his person and 927.7 grams of cocaine was found inside Funchess-McClam’s storage unit. He is charged for trafficking cocaine.

Billups, who was apprehended at another location, was brought to the scene where investigators searched his storage unit after obtaining a second warrant. The search yielded 147.7 grams of fentanyl. Billups is charged for trafficking fentanyl, more than 1 ounce, and for violation of house arrest.

Burgess was arrested at the storage facility after tossing away a bag containing marijuana while attempting to evade law enforcement after he was identified by an investigator. Burgess is charged for trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.