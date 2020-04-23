FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Three handguns, over $2,500 in cash, bags of marijuana and cocaine were discovered at a home in Winnsboro.

According to Fairfield County Sheriff Montgomery John “J J” Henry Robinson, III, 24, of Birch Street was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a stolen firearm.

This arrest, said the sheriff, was made as a result of a search warrant conducted at the home on Birch Street in the Winnsboro area of Fairfield County.

During that search, deputies seized quantities of cocaine and marijuana, three (3) handguns, and over $2,500 US currency.

Robinson is currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.