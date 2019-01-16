ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies say the serving of a warrant on one person led to the arrest of five people on multiple drugs and weapons charges.

The sheriff said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s narcotics and Special Operations officers were in Roosevelt Gardens just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to serve the attempted murder warrant on Kawand Sykes, 39 , who is accused of shooting and injuring a man at Roosevelt Gardens in October 2018.

When officers knocked at the Judicial Circle apartment, a man fled into the rear of the apartment after trying to slam the door on the officers. Investigators rushed inside and immediately discovered several armed individuals in the apartment.

Investigator Ron Boyne told the court Marquise Berry attempted to pull out a loaded handgun before he was taken to the floor. He was warned to cease in his efforts to obtain the weapon when he reached for it a second time.

Illegal narcotics were located in plain site on a kitchen table. After a warrant was obtained to search the residence, more drugs were found in several locations throughout the apartment.

In total, 518.5 grams of marijuana was located, seven grams of methamphetamine, two grams of “Molly,” some money, a fully-loaded AR-15 with two magazines, a .40 caliber handgun, and a 9mm handgun, two digital scales, a pair of brass knuckles, and a side knife.

“This was a perfect example of how dangerous this job can be,” he said. “These guys go to the house early Tuesday for one individual and find several individuals inside with weapons, including a loaded AR-15.”

All of the subjects are from Orangeburg except Gadson, who is from Cope.

At the time of his arrest Tuesday, Hilliard was out on a $15,000 bond after being charged in May 2018 for aiding two murder suspects who were part of a trio of escapees from the detention center.

During Wednesday’s bond hearing investigator Rob Boyne told the court that as the investigators entered the apartment, Berry attempted to pull a loaded handgun from his pocket while others were in reach of an AR-15 rifle loaded with two magazines taped together for quicker reload.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Derrick Dash denied bond on the five.

“I promise you I am disturbed at what I am hearing,” he said. “I cannot in good conscience send you back out there.”