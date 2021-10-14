Drugs, scales and stolen guns seized during Orangeburg County traffic stop

Authorities said the suspect attempted to run but only made it a few yards before being caught and arrested.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A traffic violation is what led to a car being stopped in Orangeburg County on Wednesday. But it was what one passenger had in a backpack that led to charges.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that it had arrested a 26-year-old man after a late-night traffic stop uncovered drugs and weapons. According to the department, authorities noticed the traffic violation near Russell Street around 9:20 p.m. It later came to a stop near Monroe and Dorchester streets.

According to the sheriff's office, one person in the vehicle, who was carrying a backpack, then attempted to escape but only made it a few yards before being caught.

Inside the backpack, deputies found two stolen handguns from two other counties as well as about $4,000 worth of marijuana, prescription pills, and scales.

“This was a direct result of our answering the complaints from residents in this area,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’ve been out there on patrol and here’s results.”

As a result of the find, the suspect now faces charges of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana near a school, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen weapon.