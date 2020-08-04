COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have arrested a man after they say he crashed his vehicle into a home on Chestnut Street in north Columbia.

Preliminary information by Columbia Police's Traffic Safety Unit indicates that Markevis Kinard, 26, of Prosperity, hit a car at a Farrow Road gas station while operating a 2011 Chrysler 300 shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Kinard is accused of leaving the scene and crashing his car at the 2600 block of Chestnut Street.

One person was inside a back portion of the home at the time of the collision and did not report being injured. CPD officers were dispatched to the scene and found Kinard in the driver’s seat of the Chrysler. As a result, Kinard was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – Third, Driving Under Suspension (DUS) – Third, Hit and Run Attended Vehicle, Hit and Run Property Damage, Reckless Driving, and was cited for violating the State’s ‘home or work’ order. That violation carries a $100 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

Kinard will be housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and also has outstanding narcotics and gun arrest warrants from Prosperity, S.C.