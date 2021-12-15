Georgia man sentenced to 60 years for abusing his 5-week-old son

The child was taken to the hospital with a burned foot. Doctors found that the child had fractures all over, including a skull fracture.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man was sentenced to serve 50 years in prison after being convicted of severely injuring his son..

That's according to a Facebook post by Dublin Judicial District Attorney Craig Fraser.

James Thomas Russell was charged with one count of cruelty to children and three counts of aggravated battery against his 5-week-old son Nicklaus.

According to Fraser, the child was taken to the hospital with a severely burned foot. During the examination, doctors discovered that the child had multiple serious injuries over his entire body that included a skull fracture, rib fractures, toe fractures and leg fractures.

Chief Assistant Brandon Faircloth prosecuted Russell.

The trial lasted a week and a half, and on Tuesday, the jury found Russell guilty on all counts.

The judge sentenced Russell to 60 years with 50 years to be served in the penitentiary.

"There are no words to adequately express how disturbing this case was. This sentence sends a clear message to those who would victimize children. We will do everything in our power to hold the perpetrators accountable and to protect others from harm," Fraser posted on his Facebook page.