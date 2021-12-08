The driver, a minor, had no injuries but was arrested for driving under the influence.

AUSTIN, Texas — An early-morning crash at Westover Road and Exposition Boulevard caused traffic delays Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. The northbound traffic signal was completely taken out after a Tesla crashed into it, then caught fire.

The Austin Fire Department said because the car was a Tesla, firefighters had to use 40 times the amount of water that they would use on a normal car fire.

Fire is out. Crews will monitor for another 30 minutes to ensure no re-ignition from battery pack. pic.twitter.com/F4OyM7vdel — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 12, 2021

"They obviously run completely on battery power, so there's a battery under the frame, which makes it hard to get to. Plus, once it's burning, they're extremely hard to put out – they'll reignite," AFD Division Chief Thayer Smith said. "As soon as you stop pouring water on it and it looks like it's out, it would just reignite."

The driver, a minor, had no injuries but was arrested for driving under the influence.