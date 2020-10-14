Richland County coroner identifies victim in early morning collision on I-77

Jessica Whitworth, 26, of Airport Boulevard, Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed that Whitworth died as a result of blunt force trauma.

According to reports from the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), Columbia/Richland Fire Department, and EMS responded to a single motor vehicle collision around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.

A 2004 GMC Envoy SUV travelling south on I-77 when the female driver lost control and ran off the right side of the road near mile marker 5 (the Bluff Road exit), striking some trees. The driver was transported by EMS to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Whitworth, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, was ejected from the vehicle.