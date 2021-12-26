Early morning apartment shooting claims one life near Blythewood

Authorities have not yet provided information about a motive of a possible suspect.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has died after an early morning shooting in northern Richland County.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane, the address of Palisades of Blythewood Apartment Homes, around 1:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

They soon found a man laying on the floor of an apartment with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The sheriff's department said he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Authorities have provided no details regarding the circumstances of the shooting or a possible suspect in the incident. The department also hasn't released the name of the victim.