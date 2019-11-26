COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police department is investigating after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Northeast Columbia.

Investigators say officers were called to the 800 block of Rosedale Arch just before 4 a.m. after receiving a Shotspotter alert.

That road is in the neighborhood just down the street from the Richland Library's North Main location.

RELATED: Columbia Police using ShotSpotter technology to combat gun violence

Investigators say the victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital where they are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Columbia Police Department is speaking to a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident and it is not expected to affect school drop-off.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This is a developing story. Stay with News19 for the latest.