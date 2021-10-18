Early morning fire destroys apartment home in downtown Columbia

Blaze occurred at Calhoun and Blanding streets, near BullStreet District

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews with Columbia Fire Department were busy Monday morning fighting a fire that consumed an apartment house downtown.

The fire broke out in an older home on the corner of Calhoun and Blanding streets, near the BullStreet development, around 12:30 a.m. October 18, 2021.

Crews responding to the blaze in the 1900 block of Blanding found a fast-moving fire in the multi-story building. Firefighters were successful in stopping the fire from spreading to a nearby building and eventually put the fire out.

No injuries were reported and Columbia Fire continues an investigation as to the cause of the fire.