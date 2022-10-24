Donald Wayne Kuni, 65, is charged with felony murder in the death of 41-year-old Sherrie Hutto.

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in the death of a 41-year-old Eastman woman.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on October 13, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Eastman office for help in investigating the death of Sherrie Hutto. The investigation found that Hutto and Donald Wayne Kuni were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey

Hutto was flown to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon where she later died on October 17.

Monday, the GBI arrested Kuni and took him to the Dodge County jail, where he is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This case is still under investigation.