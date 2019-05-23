ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A victim was unharmed after 12 shots were fired in his direction, leaving the suspect to face an attempted murder charge.

The incident began when 22-year-old Guyron Garner and a 60-year-old man got into an argument about a previous incident on April 25.

The two went their separate ways, but then the incident escalated. Garner went looking for the man, reportedly breaking into his mother's house. Later, when the man returned home, he found Garner waiting in the street with a gun.

Garner then shot at the man 12 times with each one missing the man. In response, the man fired a single shot into the air to "encourage Garner to leave."

“Fortunately, he’s either he’s a bad shot or the victim is extremely lucky,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “But it’s probably both.”

On Wedneday, Garner was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was denied bond Thursday, and served outstanding warrants for forgery and domestic violence from 2018 incidents.