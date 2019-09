COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections has arrested an electrician who was working at Evans Correctional Institute in Bennettsville.

Steven Gordon Decker, 40, of Laurinburg, NC was arrested after he was found bringing a "bag of cellphones" inside the prison, hidden in a Dewalt tool bag.

He was fired after his arrest.

Cell phones are banned in South Carolina prisons, and corrections officials say they're used to conduct illegal business on the outside.