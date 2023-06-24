Elgin man shot by Florida deputy during chaotic chase

Authorities in Citrus County said Ahvi Samaad DeBerry-Howe rammed several other vehicles and sometimes reached speeds over 100 mph.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A South Carolina man is in the hospital and will face charges on his release due to a chaotic chase in Florida during which a deputy shot him.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said the chase happened on Friday at 2 p.m. as deputies attempted to stop a black four-door sedan that matched the description of one that ran from law enforcement earlier in the day.

The sheriff's office said the driver didn't stop until he became stuck in traffic. Officials said they tried to speak with the driver and demanded that he surrender; however, he ignored them.

Deputies said they released a K-9 and eventually shot the driver to prevent him from driving as he began ramming other cars to escape. The shooting didn't end the chase, however. Investigators said he rammed through traffic and drove more than seven miles - at times reaching speeds over 100 mph and moving into oncoming traffic.

The sheriff's office said the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Ahvi Samaad DeBerry-Howe, eventually lost control and crashed.

Emergency crews took him to a hospital in Pasco County to treat a bullet wound and injuries he sustained while being apprehended.

Once released from the hospital, deputies will take DeBerry-Howe to the Pasco County jail, where he will remain without bond on a warrant from Citrus County. He faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting with and without violence.