Suspect in Deidre Reid case denied bond

Emanuel Bedford was indicted on multiple charges related to the death of Deidre Reid in March. She was last seen leaving her home in early September.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emanuel Bedford, the man who was charged in connection with the killing of missing South Carolina mother Deidre Reid, was denied bond during a court appearance Monday.

Bedford was arraigned on new charges related to Reid's death and kidnapping.

“He took a lot from us," James Reid, the brother of Deidre Reid, said Monday. "Our family has been disoriented since she’s been gone. I don’t know how somebody could be that cold.”

Reid's family said Bedford is the father of her youngest son. Reid was last seen leaving her Chesterfield County home in early September. Reid's family said she was taking Bedford to the Greyhound bus station in Uptown Charlotte so he could return to Augusta.

She hasn't been since she left her home on Sept. 3. Her remains have not been recovered.

In court, Bedford's defense attorney argued Reid is still alive.

"Someone on Sept. 28 in Aiken [South Carolina] stated they thought they saw someone that fit the description of Ms. Reid," Josh Koger, Jr. argued.

Reid’s siblings don’t believe she’s alive.

“Why would she leave her kids?" Monica Reid questioned. "Come one – that doesn’t make any sense."

Pageland Police Capt. Shane Whitley said detectives believe the couple made it to the bus station. Beyond that, it's unknown what happened to Reid.

Bedford was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, in October on charges of grand larceny and obstructing justice. He was extradited to South Carolina in December. He was denied bond on those charges by a judge who deemed Bedford was a flight risk. Prosecutors made their case to keep Bedford in jail by saying he lied about his whereabouts after leaving the bus station with Reid.

Investigators said Reid's SUV was found submerged 11 miles from Bedford's Georgia home. He was indicted and charged with Reid's death and kidnapping on March 10.

“Even though I’m glad he was indicted on all the charges, it’s still not justice because I’ll never get to see my sister again," Deidre Reid's sister, Jennifer Reid, said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts