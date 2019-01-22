ERNUL, N.C. — Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy in Craven County.

More than 100 volunteers and a helicopter with heat-seeking technology are searching near the home where Casey Lynn Hathaway went missing.

According to WNCT, a grandmother was watching a group of kids when the boy disappeared.

The SBI distributed a missing person poster for Hathaway Wednesday morning.

Craven County Sheriff's Office Residents living in the area are asked to check storage sheds, vehicles, and their property for the child.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said search crews are concerned because of numerous sinkholes in the area. He also says the cold weather is playing a factor in their search.

The Sheriff's Office says they're conducting an 'emergency search' for Hathaway. In a Facebook post, the office asked locals to check storage sheds, vehicles and their property for Hathaway.

Drones are also helping with the search. Hathaway was last seen wearing a blue-colored coat and dark pants.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation with assistance from State Highway Patrol, the New Bern Police Department and Pamlico County Sheriff's Office K9s.