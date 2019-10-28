COLUMBIA, S.C. — Emile DeFelice, founder of Columbia's Soda City Market, was arrested and charged harassment 2nd degree over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they were contacted on Tuesday, Oct. 15 by the victim whho said DeFelice refused to return his dog since Friday, Oct 11. The victim told investigators his dog got loose from his home on Friday, Oct. 11, and he was contacted later that day by the Five Points Animal clinic informing him that the suspect was at their location with his dog. The victim told the clinic he was on his way to pick up the dog.

The clinic informed DeFelice that the dog was chipped and was one of their clients and that the owner was on his way. At this point, deputies say DeFelice made the decision to leave with the dog after being informed the dogs’ owner was en route.

The victim told investigators that he reached out by phone to the suspect to retrieve his dog. After several back and forth text communications, some that would be perceived as threats by the victim, the DeFelice still refused to return the dog.

Investigators from Richland County Sheriff's Department verified with the Animal Clinic that the dogs’ owner was confirmed by reading the chip implanted in the dog, and that the dog was in good health. Deputies also received copies of the text message exchange between DeFelice and the victim. DeFelice was then asked to return the dog to its owner -- which he did after some back and forth communication with the investigator.

The investigation revealed that DeFelice deliberately posted false and misleading information against the victim and sent text messages after being told to stop several times, deputies say.

Deputies say DeFelice was arrested on Friday, Oct 25 without incident and booked in the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center before being released on a personal recognizance bond.