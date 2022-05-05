Right now, details are limited.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Emory University is apologizing for "confusion" earlier when the school mistakenly reported an "active shooter" earlier in the day.

Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Emory University alerted its students of a reported "active shooter" situation on campus in a now-deleted Tweet.

The university sent out another Tweet at 12:08 p.m., saying in an update Emory Alert Police moved to a scene at Druid Hills High School.

Minutes before Emory sent the first tweet, a DeKalb County Schools spokesperson told 11Alive Druid Hills High School was on lockdown due to an "unsafe situation." At the time, the spokesperson would not elaborate on what the situation was.

The high school and the university are about half a mile away from each other.

Emory officials said while there was no active shooter on the university's campus, at the time, they said there was a "possible armed subject." The university asked students and staff to shelter in place.

Employees at the CDC's Roybal Campus nearby were also ordered to shelter in place, according to an email from one of their staff members.

Authorities later said a student with an alleged weapon at the high school prompted the lockdown. Emory's police chief said officers conducted a search on Druid Hills' campus and did not find the student.

Police later found the student on the university's campus and took them into custody, according to Emory's police chief. No weapon was found on the student, but police said there are leads as to where it could possibly be.

According to a spokesperson with the university, Emory issued an all-clear at 2:20 p.m.

Police said the student will face multiple charges. Both the school and the university were released from lockdown.

Emory Alert Police are on scene at Druid Hills HS. Possible armed subject on Emory Campus Shelter in place.



We do not have an active shooter on campus. — Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) May 5, 2022

The university has since released a statement regarding the day's events which can be read below.

Emory University issued a shelter in place order at 11:42 a.m. in response to a lockdown at nearby Druid Hills High School and concerns of a possible armed subject on Emory’s campus. Emory’s shelter in place order included Emory University Hospital and the medical clinics along Clifton Road. Emory issued an all-clear at 2:20 p.m.