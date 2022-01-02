Eric Smith was 13 when he murdered a child. Now he's back in the headlines.

His arrest would become a national media sensation as people became perplexed by how such a young and innocent-looking boy could commit such a heinous crime.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — Eric Smith, who spent 28 years behind bars for the 1993 murder of 4-year-old Derrick Robie, was released from prison in February. "48 Hours" takes a look back at the notorious case:

"It's OK, Mom. I'll go by myself," is what Doreen Robie said her 4-year-old son, Derrick, told her on the morning of August 2, 1993. Robie always watched Derrick make the short trip to a recreation program at a park near the family's home in Savona, New York. But that morning, she had her hands full with Derrick's crying baby brother and allowed Derrick to walk alone without her supervision. "He gave me a kiss and I said, 'I love you.' He says, 'I love you, Mom,'" Robie recalled.

Soon after Derrick Robie left home, storm clouds moved in, and it began to rain. "I had an awful feeling," Doreen Robie remembered before racing to pick up Derrick at the park. She was told that he never showed up. Nearly five hours later, searchers found Derrick's body in a small patch of woods near the same park. Evidence later showed that Derrick was lured to the woods before being strangled and battered with rocks. A banana from Derrick's lunch bag was found smashed near his body and his Kool-Aid was poured into his wounds.

The immediate assumption was that Derrick's killer was an adult from out of town. While worried parents in Savona kept their children inside, police began searching for possible suspects and information that could lead to an arrest.

As the investigation continued, a local 13-year-old boy named Eric Smith was interviewed by police. Smith told investigators he was riding his bike when he saw Derrick across the street from him. This encounter was near the patch of woods where his body was found and around the time of Derrick's murder. Smith would go on to accurately describe Derrick's T-shirt and lunch bag. One investigator believed Smith could have witnessed something related to the murder.

Investigators met Eric Smith at the location where he had told them he saw Derrick Robie. They videotaped him as he rode his bike and reenacted that moment. They quickly realized Smith could not have seen all that he described to them from the distance he claimed to be. Investigators and Smith's family believed he knew more than he was telling them.

"I'm sorry, Mom. I'm sorry. I killed that little boy." Those are the words Eric Smith's grandfather remembered his grandson saying after the family begged him to tell them what he saw on the day of Derrick Robie's murder. Smith later confessed to law enforcement and provided details on how he killed the 4-year-old.

Authorities announced Eric Smith had been arrested for the murder of Derrick Robie. His arrest would become a national media sensation as people became perplexed by how such a young and innocent-looking boy could commit such a heinous crime.

A grand jury indicted 13-year-old Eric Smith on a second-degree murder charge. Smith would be tried as an adult.

Eric Smith pleads not guilty to the second-degree murder charge.

A year after he murdered Derrick Robie, Eric Smith faced a jury under the glare of national news cameras. Smith's defense attorney argued that Smith "suffers from a mental disease that can be characterized as a rage disorder" and could not be held criminally responsible for the murder. During the trial, testimonies revealed Smith had speech problems and a history of throwing temper tantrums as a toddler. The jury also learned Smith was relentlessly bullied and held back in school.

The prosecutor pushed back against the insanity defense, arguing that Smith knew what he was doing was wrong and should be held fully responsible for his actions under the law.

After hours of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict late at night. They found Eric Smith guilty of second-degree murder for the slaying of Derrick Robie. They also accepted the prosecutor's argument that Smith was not suffering from any extreme mental disorder that controlled his actions at the time of the murder.

A judge gave Eric Smith the maximum sentence of nine years to life. He would serve his time in a juvenile detention facility until he turned 21, when he would be transferred to an adult prison.

Eric Smith's first chance of parole was denied. The parole board noted the 22-year-old appeared to have "little remorse" for murdering Derrick Robie. Every two years, Smith would again be eligible for parole.

The 24-year-old Eric Smith would be denied parole for the second time. That same year, Smith would read a statement in front of "48 Hours"' cameras while in prison. During his statement, Smith apologized and recognized that his "actions caused a terrible loss in the Robie family." He also talked about his experiences being bullied as child, which caused him to "shut down his feelings." He believed this verbal abuse caused him to take his "emotional anger and rage out on someone who had done nothing to bring on such violence."

Prior to his 2010 parole hearing, Eric Smith was interviewed by CBS News affiliate, WENY-TV. Smith, almost 30 years old at the time, said his anger at the time of the murder "wasn't directed towards Derrick at all," but rather it was directed at the type of boys who used to tease him. Throughout the interview, Smith consistently expressed remorse for his actions. "…if I could switch places with him and take the grave for him to live, I'd do it in second," he said. Once again, the parole board would turn him down.

Eric Smith appears in front of the parole board for the eleventh time. In the transcript of the parole hearing, Smith tells the parole board he wants to obtain a college education and plans on working in electrical installation or carpentry. He also told the parole board he was engaged. He said his fiancée was studying to be a lawyer and wrote him asking about the juvenile justice system. He says over time, they fell in love with each other.

Eric Smith is granted parole. The parole board based their decision on multiple factors, citing Smith's clean disciplinary record, strong release plan, and low scores on his risk assessment.

Weeks after the parole board's decision, a march and candlelight vigil was held in Savona for Derrick Robie. The community members peacefully protested Eric Smith's release, while also making sure memories of Derrick and his brutal murder would not be forgotten. Many feared Smith would move back to Savona to live with his mother.