'Stay in your homes': $22,500 reward for 'very dangerous' escaped killer still on the loose in East Texas

Over 300 law enforcement officers are searching for Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who overpowered a prison bus driver and stabbed him twice before running off.

CENTERVILLE, Texas — Nerves are on edge in the Centerville area where a Texas prison inmate is still on the loose. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, stabbed a guard, took control of a prison bus and crashed it before escaping in Leon County on Thursday.

A prison spokesman described Lopez, 46, as a dangerous criminal with a violent past. He was sentenced to life for capital murder after he killed a man with a pick ax in 2005. He was also convicted of attempted capital murder for trying to kill a police officer.

"He's somebody that is very dangerous," TDCJ spokesman Robert Hurst said.

That's why the FBI and Texas DPS have joined over 300 law enforcement in this urgent manhunt.

TDCJ has offered a $22,500 reward for information leading to the capture and arrest for Lopez.

"We want to get this guy before he does something to someone else," Hurst said.

The search continues for Texas escaped inmate and convicted killer, Gonzalo Lopez. Authorities say the reward for information leading to his capture has increased to $22,500. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/dcq3yeUDFS — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) May 13, 2022

How TDCJ inmate Gonzalo Lopez escaped

Lopez was on board the bus along with 15 other inmates headed for Huntsville for medical appointments when he slipped out of his shackles and stabbed the driver in the hand and chest, authorities said.

The driver, Officer Randy Smith, managed to pull the bus over and he and Lopez struggled outside the vehicle. The inmate tried to grab a gun from the driver's holster, but he failed.

Officer Jimmie Brinegar, who was originally in the back of the bus armed with a shotgun, jumped out and shot out the back tires of the bus. Hurst said Lopez then got back in the bus, drove it about a mile, but lost control and crashed it thanks to the flattened tires.

Smith and Brinegar fired shots at him as he ran across a pasture, but they don't know if he was hit..

Hurst said they're still investigating how Lopez got out of his restraints, and how he managed to open the secured door inside the bus to get to the bus driver.

"He used some type of device, we don't know what, some type of device to cut out the bottom of the door," Hurst said.

He said the other inmates weren't able to get out of their restraints and they stayed on the bus.

'Two officers acted very heroically'

"The officer that fired the shots with his shotgun into the rear wheels of the bus, that was smart thinking," Hurst said. "Had he had not done that, there's no telling where we might have this bus right now with 15 or 16 inmates on it."

He said Officer Smith is recovering from "non-life-threatening" injuries. Officer Brinegar wasn't hurt.

"These two officers acted very heroically for what they dealt with and how they dealt with it," Hurst said.

LATEST NEWS: Escaped Inmate Convicted of Murder Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List



AUSTIN – @TxDPS has added prison escapee Gonzalo Artemio Lopez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Lopez, 46, is wanted for escape and aggravated assault of a public servant. pic.twitter.com/Bu1tMFtClX — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) May 13, 2022

Residents in the area are being advised to stay in their homes, if possible, until Lopez is captured. Nearby school districts also canceled classes for the day.

Anyone who sees Lopez should call 9-1-1 immediately.