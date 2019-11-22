SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Five suspects are charged in the killing of a college student from Columbia who was slain near his college in the Upstate.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced arrests Friday in the death of 23-year-old Evan Gaines. Gaines was shot in March at the Campus Edge Apartments, a set of units less than a mile from the campus of the University of South Carolina Upstate. Gaines was initially taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Late in the evening on March 26, he passed away.

Wright said months of police work led to the arrests of the men involved, who he said area also all from the Columbia area. the suspects are the following:

Darryl Wayne Cooley, 23 - Murder, armed robbery

Rodriguez Kentavious Marshall, 20 - Murder, armed robbery

Antonio K. Marshall, 25 - Murder, armed robbery

Cainan Keison Gregory Griffin, 21 - Murder, armed robbery

Douglas Alexander Wright Jr., 24 - Murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

"I'm really proud of the team [of investigators] for pressing the issue," Sheriff Wright said.

Wright said it was ultimately a few key pieces of evidence, including cell phone records and interviews, that led them to the suspects. He said the Richland County Sheriff's Department in Columbia assisted with the case. Part of the delay in the case was that the suspects were no longer in the area.

The sheriff said it's not exactly clear what led up to the shooting, but his view, that doesn't matter.

"I'm not sure what the reasons are, what the motives are...but they didn't justify the killing."

Top row, left to right: Antonio Marshall, Darry Cooley, Cainan Griffin (Bottom row, left to right: Rodriguez Marshall, Douglas Wright Jr.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office

Gaines was a senior at the school, and his family said he had dreams of becoming a businessman.

"He was known by many as a really good person," said USC Upstate Police Chief Klay Peterson. "It really is a future unfulfilled, so close to graduation."

Gaines was given a posthumous degree months ago.

"He has not been forgotten," Peterson said. "[The arrests] are not going to bring him back, but it is going to bring him justice."

Evan Gaines

Gaines Family