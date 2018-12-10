Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A former assistant football coach at AC Flora High School is being accused of convincing a student to send him nude photos.

De Vonta Hardy, 22, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor 1st degree, sexual exploitation of a minor 3rd degree, and 2 counts of disseminating obscene material to persons under 18 years of age.

Richland County deputies say back on September 24, they got information that Hardy had inappropriate communications with student athletes at the school while he was on staff there. According to investigators, Hardy used a fake Snapchat account to ask a 17-year-old student at the school to send him nude photos. Officers say Hardy also sent nude photos and video to the student to get more photos.

Hardy was immediately placed on suspension by AC Flora High School and then was fired on September 28, 2018 as a result of the allegations.

Deputies say Richland School District 1 and AC Flora High School’s administration has been fully cooperative through the process.

The Sheriff’s Department is also asking additional victims to come forward. To make a report call the Sheriff’s Department directly at 803-576-3000.

© 2018 WLTX