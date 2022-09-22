Liese Dodd was pregnant and had a due date in late July. She was killed in June.

ALTON, Ill. — An Illinois man facing murder charges and accused of beheading his pregnant ex-girlfriend has been found unfit to stand trial.

On June 9, police say Deundrea Holloway decapitated 22-year-old Liese A. Dodd in Alton, Illinois.

Holloway, a Litchfield resident, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body, concealing a homicidal death and possession of a stolen vehicle. The two counts of murder will be combined into one count as the investigation continues, as will the two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child.

In Holloway's fitness documents, a psychologist said that based upon evidence, the defendant is unfit to stand trial.

This means Holloway won't be tried for a year and will be in the care of the Department of Human Services for treatment.

"The Court further finds that if provided a course of treatment there is a substantial probably he will attain fitness within one year," court documents showed.

The crime

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said Dodd's mother went to check on her and found her dead inside her Alton home on Bolivar Street.

Pulido said, Dodd and Holloway had an on-again-off-again relationship for the last two years.

Dodd was pregnant and had a due date in late July.

Court records say Holloway is accused of leaving Dodd's head in a dumpster.

Resources and support

The Dodd family has a GoFundMe page. Extra funds will be donated to local animal shelters and domestic violence resources.

For more information, click here.

If you or anyone you know needs resources or support, you can contact:

ALIVE's Crisis line is 314-993-2777

St. Martha's number is 314-533-1313

Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003

The Women's Safe House at 314-772-4535

St. Martha's Hall also recently opened a drop-in center for victims or anyone needing support.

4733 Mattis Road, St. Louis MO 63128 – North side of Assumption Catholic Church campus

Hours

Monday-Friday, 10 AM-4 PM

Details

No appointment is necessary and all services are free of charge and include: