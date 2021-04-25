Ex-South Carolina sheriff is 13th convicted since 2010

A jury on Friday found Ex-Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, deprivation of rights and federal program theft.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former South Carolina sheriff has been convicted in federal court of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs.

Ex-Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood is the 13th sheriff in South Carolina to be convicted of criminal charges since 2010.

The 57-year-old Underwood could face years in prison when he is sentenced in a few months.

A jury on Friday found him guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, deprivation of rights and federal program theft.