Crime

Ex-South Carolina sheriff is 13th convicted since 2010

A jury on Friday found Ex-Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, deprivation of rights and federal program theft.
Credit: WLTX
Ex-Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former South Carolina sheriff has been convicted in federal court of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. 

Ex-Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood is the 13th sheriff in South Carolina to be convicted of criminal charges since 2010. 

The 57-year-old Underwood could face years in prison when he is sentenced in a few months.

 A jury on Friday found him guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, deprivation of rights and federal program theft. 

The felony convictions also ends Underwood’s 35 years in law enforcement, which included a long career as a State Law Enforcement Division agent before being elected sheriff in Chester County in 2012.

