Former Richland County high school employee charged in criminal sexual conduct investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A now-terminated Richland County high school employee is facing numerous charges following an investigation into alleged criminal sexual conduct.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, 29-year-old Joshua Curenton was arrested on Thursday at his home on charges of solicitation of a minor, two counts of disseminating obscene materials to a minor, two counts of sexual battery with a student and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The charges follow a Dec. 9, 2022 report that Curenton, who was a secretary at Columbia High School at the time, was having inappropriate communications with minors.
Curenton was terminated from the position on Dec. 14, 2022. Following his Thursday arrest, he was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Now, the sheriff's department is asking other victims to come forward. To report an incident involving Curenton, call the sheriff's department directly at 803-576-3000.