Former Richland County high school employee charged in criminal sexual conduct investigation

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking any other potential victims to come forward and call them.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A now-terminated Richland County high school employee is facing numerous charges following an investigation into alleged criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, 29-year-old Joshua Curenton was arrested on Thursday at his home on charges of solicitation of a minor, two counts of disseminating obscene materials to a minor, two counts of sexual battery with a student and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges follow a Dec. 9, 2022 report that Curenton, who was a secretary at Columbia High School at the time, was having inappropriate communications with minors.

Curenton was terminated from the position on Dec. 14, 2022. Following his Thursday arrest, he was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.