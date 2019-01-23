COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former South Carolina corrections officer has been arrested and charged with stabbing an inmate.

According to a release sent out by the FBI, Jarrell Kwabbie Boyan, 28 of Columbia was arrested on charged with Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law and Obstruction of Justice.

According to a federal indictment, in October 2016, while Boyan was still employed as a correctional officer at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia, he used a knife or “shank” to stab an inmate multiple times. The indictment also alleges Boyan persuaded other officers to provide false and misleading information about what happened.

“This cruel act, as alleged, erodes public confidence in law enforcement, who are supposed to protect and serve all our citizens. These violent deprivations of a Constitutional right will always be a high priority for the FBI,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Norris.

United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon stated, “Violent crime is a priority for us, including violence happening inside our state’s correctional institutions. Our law enforcement partners are crucial in weeding out those who would use their positions of authority to violate another’s civil rights.”