SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A former principal at a South Carolina high school is being accused of killing his wife.

Multiple media outlets report that 64-year-old James Stan Yarborough is charged with murder in the death of 63-year-old Karen Yarborough.

WCBD reports Summerville police were told on Tuesday that there was a missing person at a home on Warning Street. They say Stan Yarborough had told them his wife had been missing for about a day, according to police.

WCSC cites an incident report that says police noticed a red stain on the bottom of his shirt, and that a bullet was found in their bedroom with no shell casing nearby. The police report also there was fresh damage to vehicles on the property.

A short time later, officers got a report of a body that had been found in Beidler Forest in Dorchester County. The coroner later identified the body as Karen Yarborough's remains. Officers say the woman's death was a homicide.

Yarborough was principal at Summerville High in the early 1990s and later held another job in the Dorchester County School District.