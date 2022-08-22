Argument leads to exchange of gunfire in Lexington County; 1 injured

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened on Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane off of Fish Hatchery Road.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One man is recovering after an argument led to gunfire in Lexington County.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened on Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane off of Fish Hatchery Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting was preceded by an argument but ended with an exchange of gunfire.

The victim was shot in the upper body and taken to an area hospital for treatment. However, his injuries are not considered life-threatening. Detectives are still working to determine who the other shooter was.