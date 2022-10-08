One shot in attempted home invasion in Cayce

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. off Charleston Highway in Cayce.

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of four suspects in an attempted home invasion was shot by a homeowner on Saturday morning. Now, investigators are trying to find out if it's related to the large amount of marijuana they found.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when the four suspects allegedly entered a residence at Edenwood Apartments located off North Eden Drive and Charleston Highway.

According to the preliminary investigative details provided, the homeowner opened fire at the four and hit one in the upper body. The suspects then got into a vehicle and left the scene and called an ambulance from a nearby parking lot. The wounded was soon taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police arrived about four minutes after the shooting and spoke with all parties involved in the incident but said they provided "conflicting statements." Investigators also found what they described as a "substantial quantity of marijuana" they believe was connected to the home invasion.

As of Saturday afternoon, the department was still interviewing witnesses and looking at the evidence as it works to determine who will be arrested and what charges they'll face.

While many questions remain, the police department said it believes that evidence found so far suggests this was an isolated incident.